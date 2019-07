FILE – In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies in front of Congress regarding the investigation into the 2016 election.

Follow along with Mueller’s testimony by clicking here.

Head to our website here to watch the testimony or check out our KNWA Facebook page to watch.