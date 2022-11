FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following there 71-56 over South Dakota St. Head Coach Eric Musselman spoke to the highlights and the areas which need work.

We also got this hear from Razorback veteran Davonte Davis and Freshman Anthony Black. Both broke down their game and the team’s.

All three gave a look ahead to their next game in Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Game 1, November 21 at 4:00 p.m.