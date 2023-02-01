SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted a video on its Facebook page on Jan. 31. showing a semi-truck crash into a cable barrier on Interstate 40 one mile east of Vian in Sequoyah County.

According to the post, the driver lost control on a slick bridge but was not injured.

The post says the driver was ticketed for traveling at a speed not reasonable and proper for the road conditions.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the posted speed limit is for ideal conditions, not slick and hazardous conditions.

Watch the full video on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Facebook page here.