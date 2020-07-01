Watch out for COVID-19 treatment scams, state attorney general says

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, so do the number of scams selling fraudulent treatments.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansans of a new scam that targets the Hispanic population.

Rutledge says businesses are charging high prices for COVID-19 tests and for immunity boosts that will prevent or treat the virus with no credible proof from the FDA, CD, or ADH.

“There is no such thing as an immunity boost to prevent them from contracting this deadly disease. So, please if someone comes by has called you or emailed you stating that you can buy an immunity boost,” Rutledge said. “Tell them no thank you, there’s nothing FDA approved on the market for this.”

If you have been scammed or suspect a scam, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office.