WATCH: Political scientist breaks down presidential transition of power after 2020 election results

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A political science professor and KNWA/Fox24 political analyst from John Brown University called in to KNWA and Fox 24 news to discuss the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and what the transition of power might look like in January 2021.

Fox 24’s Crystal Martinez spoke to Dr. Daniel Bennett about the projected outcome of the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President turned President-elect Joe Biden and what Americans can expect President-elect Biden’s transition to look like, as well as how the current president’s team is expected to handle the transfer of power.