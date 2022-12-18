BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy, killed on duty.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Newell, 51 of Gravette, was killed during a traffic accident while serving as a Wreath Across America escort on Saturday, December 17.
On Sunday, despite the cold temperatures, dozens of first responders gathered to escort his body from the Benton County Coroner’s Office in Bentonville to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock. People showed up to pay respects along the procession route.
Detective Newell had served for 24 years with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, starting his career in the detention division.