ST. LOUIS-- Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush took to Twitter recently to share some of the racist death threats she has received since being elected as Missouri's first black congresswoman in 2020.

Thursday, Bush tweeted, "White supremacists wanted me dead before I came to Congress. And white supremacist threats on my life have only intensified as a Black woman speaking truth in the halls of power. Just know: They won’t stop us. They can’t."