Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in California and opening Aug. 29, 2019, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida will be able to wander the lively marketplace in Black Spire Outpost and find a robust collection of merchant shops and stalls filled with authentic Star Wars creations. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

ORLANDO, Fla. (KNWA) — The countdown is on for the opening day of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Disney is prepared to open the largest and most technologically advanced single-themed land expansion in the park’s history.

Watch the special dedication moment below.

The attraction will open on Thursday, August 29.