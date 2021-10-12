Watch: State of the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas’s interim chancellor is set to deliver the annual State of the University address at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12.

Chancellor Charles F. Robinson will give the address at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.

“The State of the University address is always an opportunity to take stock of everything we’ve accomplished and overcome in the last year,” Robinson said. “This year, perhaps more than ever, it is also an important chance to celebrate our mission and commit ourselves to the work ahead.”

The event is open to the public. Masks will be required for those attending in person

The State of the University address will be livestreamed above when the event begins.

The address will also include a brief Q&A. While those attending in person can offer questions, attendees who plan to watch online can submit questions prior to the address by emailing feedback@uark.edu.