Watch: State of the University of Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas’s interim chancellor is set to deliver the annual State of the University address at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12.

Chancellor Charles F. Robinson will give the address at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.

“The State of the University address is always an opportunity to take stock of everything we’ve accomplished and overcome in the last year,” Robinson said. “This year, perhaps more than ever, it is also an important chance to celebrate our mission and commit ourselves to the work ahead.”

The event is open to the public. Masks will be required for those attending in person

The State of the University address will be livestreamed above when the event begins.

The address will also include a brief Q&A. While those attending in person can offer questions, attendees who plan to watch online can submit questions prior to the address by emailing feedback@uark.edu.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers