Watch: Tearful Texan reunites with lost dog after 200 days apart

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A little over six months ago, a dog named Blue went missing. 200 days and thousands of miles later, he and his owner have been reunited.

According to a post from the Washington County Animal Shelter in Tennessee, Blue’s owner, Pat, who lived in the state at the time, searched for him after he went missing.

Unfortunately, Pat eventually had to move to Texas for work and left the state thinking he’d never see Blue again.

Months later, Pat saw a video of Blue playing at the shelter and instantly reached out.

Pat then drove 1,200 miles from Texas to reunite with his dog.

The post says there were tears and plenty of dog kisses as soon as they pair was back together again.

The shelter says stories like Pat and Blue’s are why they never give up on lost and homeless animals.