Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda!

Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead.

This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured almost six dozen tournament entries, including the parade’s famed floral floats, marching bands and equestrian units, plus the Rose Queen and entire Royal Court.

The theme for the 133rd Rose Parade was “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” and the grand marshal was actor, director and “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton.

The 133rd Rose Queen was Nadia Chung, who was a senior at La Cañada High School.

The parade kicked off at 8 a.m. PT and was broadcast live on KTLA 5 Channel 5 in Southern California, online on ktla.com, and on the KTLA 5 app and KTLA+. Two hours of pre-produced programming — “Backstage at the Rose Parade” and “Rose Parade Countdown” aired on KTLA before the main event.

Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and our own Micah Ohlman served as KTLA’s hosts.

KTLA has now broadcast the Rose Parade for 75 straight years, including last year’s special event.

If you missed the parade live, it will be rebroadcast on Channel 5 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a list of parade entries, according to the Tournament of Roses, which organizes the annual New Year’s Day Celebration.

Floats

Marching Bands

Arcadia High School Apache Marching Band (Arcadia, California)

The Band Directors Marching Band (Pickerington, Ohio)

Bands of America Honor Band (U.S.)

Downingtown Blue and Gold Marching Band (Downingtown, Pennsylvania)

Georgia State University Panther Band (Atlanta, Georgia)

Gibson County Mass Band (Dyer, Tennessee)

Hebron Marching Band (Carrollton, Texas)

Homewood High School Patriot Band (Homewood, Alabama)

Los Angeles Unified School District – All District High School Honor Band (Los Angeles, California)

Mira Mesa High School “Sapphire Sound” Marching Band and Color Guard (Mira Mesa, California)

O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers (O’Fallon, Illinois)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, California)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Herald Trumpets (Pasadena, California)

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band (Los Angeles, California)

Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands (Nashville, Tennessee)

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band – MCAS Miramar (MCRD San Diego and Camp Pendleton, California)

Waukee Warrior Regiment (Waukee, Iowa)

Note: For those who are big fans of the marching bands, KTLA’s Band Cam — a raw, unedited feed of the performers — is back this year. You’ll be able to watch it live on our Facebook page starting at 8 a.m.

Equestrian Units