Watch the Hogs’ Elite Eight Matchup at the Bud Walton Arena tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s game day and the U of A is hosting a watch party as the Hogs take on Baylor University Monday night, in the Elite Eight matchup.

Local fans will be able to get the full game experience at the Bud Walton Arena. Doors will open at 8-15 pm and tip-off is at 8:57 pm.

U of A students and Razorback fans are all invited to watch the big game. Masks and face covering are required inside and folks will need to socially distance in the seating bowl and concourse.

Associate AD, Marketing and Brand Development, for the University, Taylor McGillis says Fans won’t miss a thing and will be treated to some pre-game and half-time show action.

“We’ll have the band and the sprit squad, we’ll have the PA announcer. We’ll treat it as much as a normal game as we can. Just the game action being played on one of the biggest video-boards in college basketball,” said McGillis.

The concession stands will also be open, the clear bag policy will in place and folks will go through the metal detectors to get into the arena tonight.

There won’t be any shuttle service during the watch party. Officials say fans are encouraged to park in Lots 56, 56B, 60 or any lot west of Razorback Road.