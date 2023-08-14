BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Silver Dollar City announced a new $30 million roller coaster set to open in Spring 2024.

Signifying our biggest investment in a single attraction, Fire In The Hole continues Silver Dollar City’s strategic, multi-phased growth plan offering families opportunities to play and stay together in the heart of the Ozarks. Spurring the creation of The Fire District, the custom-designed Fire In The Hole makes history as the Heartland’s largest indoor coaster. As the District’s anchor attraction, it will be a favorite rite of passage for families where one generation introduces the next generation to this adventure and where the heroes of today spark the heroes of tomorrow. Brad Thomas, President of the Silver Dollar City Company said.

The new ride will have five vehicles with 2 cars each seating 12 passengers per train.

(Silver Dollar City)

Watch the video above for the viewing provided by the theme park.