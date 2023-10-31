AVOCA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Security footage captures the moments when a train crashed into a semi-truck trailer in Avoca on October 31.

According to the Avoca Fire Department, the crashed happened around 11 a.m.

The fire department says the truck was carrying two large water treatment pipe valves weighing 17,000 pounds a piece.

According to the fire department, the driver of the train had no injuries.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The fire department says traffic was backed up on Highway 62 for about an hour.

