FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Unclaimed heroes were honored on September 7 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Hundreds of people came out to honor Navy veteran John Eugene Tinney and Air Force veteran Clifford William Koss Jr.

KNWA/FOX24’s photojournalist Lauren Motley was at the ceremony and captured the emotion in the video above.