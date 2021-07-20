WATCH: United States begins opening rounds of softball and women’s soccer

The opening rounds of softball and group stages of women’s soccer begin tonight at the Tokyo Olympics.

Italy will face the United States in softball at 10 p.m. CT. You can watch the stream by visiting the NBC Olympics website and entering your streaming credentials or cable provider.

The United States women’s soccer team will begin their Olympics with group play against Sweden beginning at 3:30 a.m. CT. You can watch the stream by visiting the NBC Olympics website and entering your streaming credentials or cable provider.

