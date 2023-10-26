Editors Note: The video below shows footage that some viewers may find graphic. The video contains foul language and violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Video from a bystander shows the moment officers fired multiple rounds at a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.

At least three officers are on administrative leave while the suspect who was shot faces charges.

The bystander video appears to show the suspect swinging at officers moments before officers opened fire. The video ends with the suspect falling to the ground and appearing to be motionless. The video does not show the encounter in the moments before the shooting.

Police say that one officer was assaulted with a knife as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on an Indiana fugitive, Michael Lee Fairburn, who police described as a “violent sex offender.”

Fairburn was treated at Baptist Health-Fort Smith before being transferred to UAMS, according to Cindy Murphy with Arkansas State Police. When he is discharged from UAMS, he will be taken into custody to face charges in Sebastian County that are yet to be determined. Murphy says what agency will take him into custody has not bee finalized.

