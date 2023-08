BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A video sent to KNWA/FOX24 shows a water pipe burst at Ardis Ann Middle School and Elm Tree Elementary.

Lesslee Wright with Bentonville Public Schools says the pipe burst on August 24, and that as a precaution, students from Ardis Ann and Elm Tree Elementary were briefly evacuated.

“We’re grateful to members of the Bentonville Fire Department who quickly responded and our facilities team for their work to get students back to school safely,” Wright said.