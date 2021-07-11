Water bills could be increasing in the River Valley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Those who get their water from the city of Fort Smith could be seeing a 30% increase in their water bill in the near future.  

Due to a federal consent decree on the wastewater, significant upgrades are needed, and locals in the surrounding areas may have to help eat the cost. But it’s not only the wastewater side that needs some help. 

“One thing we know we need to do is replace a 100-year old 27 inch in diameter water transmission line,” said City Administrator for Fort Smith Carl Geffken. 

Geffken said the estimates for these projects before the pandemic were $70 million; however, due to supply issues it’s now looking like it will cost $140 million. But the updates can’t wait.

“We will do our best, but we have people moving here, we have business coming here so that sets the timeline which we need to complete our work,” said Geffken. 

To find out how locals feel about the possibility of a utility increase, we made our down to Fort Smith. They were more understanding than you would have guessed. 

“I’m glad that Fort Smith can provide their own water. It’s going to suck that water bills are going up, but in the long run, we will have better facilities and manufacturers for the water,” said local Breanna Drake. 

Geffken said while raising water bills as much as 30% is an option, it is not the only one they’re looking at. 

“We don’t need to just rely on rates that we charge our ratepayers; there are grants and infrastructure money. For example, the ARP money the city is receiving,” said Geffken

The City will receive more than $21 million over the next 12 months from ARP, and the plan is to spend the vast majority on our water system. 

Geffken acknowledges a utility increase would be less than ideal, especially for a population already doing what they can to make ends meet in the middle of a pandemic. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers