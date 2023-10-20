ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Alma Water Department announced Thursday that some customers will be affected by a temporary discoloration of their water from Friday, Oct. 20 until Monday, Oct. 23.

The water department will be working on essential maintenance work of water main flushing that will affect some of its customers located south of Interstate 40, a news release states.

“The work is likely to take approximately three days. Flushing will be carried out between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. each day in order to minimize disruption to service,” the news release states.

Those affected are advised to not wash white clothes with discolored water. The Alma Water Department does have free chemicals to wash any stained clothing.

Anyone affected by the water maintenance may notice a temporary discoloration of their water due to the. The city recommends that those affected run the water for several minutes until it clears.

Consumption of discolored water will not present a hazard, the water department states.

If the discoloration persists, please contact Water Department personnel at 479-632-2254.