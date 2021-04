PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A water main breaks at the Muddy Fort Bridge in Prairie Grove leaving some without water.

Prairie Grove Public Works Manager Chuck Wiley says water is shut down to those who live west of the intersection of Bush St. and Ditmars Rd.

He says crews are on site, and will be until the line is fixed.

Once water is flowing again, a boil order will be in effect until further notice to those who went without.