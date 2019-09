FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man was rescued after being stranded by high water.

The call came in around 10 a.m.

A man was stranded after walking around on Town Branch Trail, about a half-mile back of Taco Loco on South School.

Firefighters rescued the man and he had no injuries. Battalion Chief Braden Flood said they used a rope system to rescue the man.

“We went quick and got the guy out with no problems,” Battalion Chief Flood says.