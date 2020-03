LAVACA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A water rescue in the River Valley lands a woman in jail.

Emergency crews responded to a flooded road on East Utah Ranch Road near Crowe Road north of Lavaca this afternoon.

A man and woman were surrounded by nearly 2 feet of water after driving into floodwaters.

First responders were able to rescue the pair without injury and get them back to safety.

The woman though was taken into custody because authorities found out she had active warrants.