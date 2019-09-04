Water rescue team trains in Fort Smith following deadly flood

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Fort Smith firefighters on the Fort Smith Water Rescue Team are training to curtail deaths due to flooding.

They were at Parrot Island Water Park Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Water Rescue Coordinator David Sutter said the team trains for every possible scenario including rescues and capsizing.

“This type of training is really good because we’re able to control this training, and there’s little to no danger to us,” Sutter said.

The team has completed more than 400 hours training so far during 2019.