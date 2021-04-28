Water rescues reported in Benton County; high water across region

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: According to Matt Bagley with the Springdale Fire Department, the school bus incident is under control, and no one was injured.

Kelley Road in Springdale is still experiencing flash flooding as of 8:32 a.m., the department said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple water rescues are reported in Benton County on Wednesday morning as a storm system moves through Northwest Arkansas.

According to Michael Waddle with Benton County Emergency Management, the department is engaged with two active swift water incidents as of 8:23 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Waddle, one is a passenger car off of W. Wagon Wheel Road, and the other is a school bus on Kelley Road.

It is not known at this time if there are any occupants of either vehicle.

In Bentonville, two cars appear to be stuck on a flooded road, Medical Center Parkway, in front of Keypoint Church.

Some residents are also reporting flash flooding in their neighborhoods.

In Elm Springs, viewer Matt Montana sent the following photo of their backyard:

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.

