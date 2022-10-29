PERRY COUNTY, Mo. – Tower Rock, a well-known rock formation in the Mississippi River, is usually not accessible to anyone without a boat. A prolonged drought made it possible to walk up to it last week, but there appears to be a sense of normalcy again.

Water levels have risen around Tower Rock after some recent rounds of rainfall. As of this weekend, the Mississippi River is now covering an area people recently used to walk and see it up close. FOX 2’s Stephanie Rothman visited the area Saturday and noticed the change from previous weeks.

The 32-acre area became a hotbed of tourism over the past few weeks when drought conditions led to lower river levels. It allowed thousands of people to reach the 400-million-year-old limestone without crossing water.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the rock formation is accessible to foot traffic when the Mississippi River’s “Chester gauge” is less than 1.5 feet. The tower stands about 60 feet above normal river levels.

If you somehow still make it up close to the rock, MDC offers a few friendly reminders. While the slope and formation of Tower Rock may look inviting, do not climb upon it. Also, visitors are asked not to disturb any plants on the outcropping.