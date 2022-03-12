FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ average gas price on Saturday is $3.90, according to AAA.

AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said there are tips to help stretch your dollars at the pump. He recommends taking bulky items out of your vehicle to lessen its weight. Regular car maintenance can make sure your car is running as efficient as possible.

Chabbaria also recommends going a consistent speed when driving.

“Coasting into that stop instead of accelerating all the way up until the last moment and then slamming on the brakes,” Chabarria said. “Again, you’re just using more fuel than you need.”

Mobile apps like GasBuddy can help you find the cheapest gas near you.