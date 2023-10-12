WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced today that two more arrests have been made in connection to the Savage Locos gang.

A Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that since May this year detectives from the sheriff’s office have been working with the Springdale Police Department Crime Suppression Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force to investigate the Savage Locos street gang in Northwest Arkansas.

An employee with the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) is accused of being involved with Rogelio Ramirez, the alleged leader of the gang that was arrested in July. He’s charged with soliciting a minor to join a gang.

The JDC employee, Clara Garcia, 31, of Fayetteville, is accused of violating juvenile records confidentiality as a result of the investigation. The post says that she was

The post says that detectives learned of juvenile recruitment into the gang through Springdale schools.

Rogelio’s brother, Marco Ramirez, was arrested on Oct. 5 for allegedly beating a child with his fists as part of a gang initiation and is charged as an accomplice to soliciting or recruiting a minor to join or to remain a member of a criminal gang, organization or enterprise.

Sebastian Martinez, 20, of Springdale, was also arrested in connection to the gang on Sept. 29. He’s accused as an accomplice to soliciting a minor to join a gang.

The post encourages anyone affected by gang activity or with children affected with gang activity to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

This is a developing story.