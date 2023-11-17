WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 51-year-old man missing.

William James Oliver, Jr., left on foot from a residence south of Greenland sometime after 9 p.m. on Nov. 16, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Oliver is described as a white male around 5’10.” He has blue eyes, brown hair, a grayish beard and several military tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a green army pullover shirt, black shorts and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on Oliver’s location is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.