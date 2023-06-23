WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced today that it plans to take part in a “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” campaign during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“The 4th of July is a time for national celebration, full of backyard cookouts, pool parties, and fireworks. The buzz of a drink is not needed to feel the thrill of the summer holiday festivities. But if you or someone you know decides to drink and is impaired by alcohol, it is not safe to drive a vehicle,” said a release from the sheriff’s office.

The release said that according to the NHTSA, 13,384 motor vehicle crash-related deaths in 2021 involved alcohol-impaired drivers, representing 31% of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. for the year. That same year, 538 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the July 4 holiday alone.

“If you have to ask yourself if you’re safe to drive, the chances are low that you actually are. If you feel buzzed, you don’t belong behind the wheel of a vehicle. For some people, even one drink is too many to safely drive. If your plans include alcohol, make sure you have a sober driver on call to help you get home safely,” said the sheriff’s office.

The campaign begins Wednesday, June 28, and will run through Tuesday, July 4.