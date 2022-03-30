SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse released a statement on Facebook at approximately noon on March 30, after a morning tornado caused major damage in the city.

“Our first responders have completed door-to-door searches,” the post stated. “And we believe everyone has been accounted for.” The statement also noted that many residents have been displaced from their homes, and numerous businesses have reported “significant damages.”

He added that no fatalities were reported, but seven people were taken to area hospitals, including two in critical condition. The statement also officially declared a disaster emergency, “which should trigger declarations at the County and State level.”

He noted the city service crews that have been working since the event, and added that “multiple other agencies from the county and surrounding cities” have responded as well. Governor Hutchinson and Arkansas congressional members also “offered their support.”

“I’ve communicated with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and Mayor Sprouse of Springdale about the storms passing through the state. While some of the school buildings in Springdale were damaged, no students were inside, and no deaths have been reported,” the governor said in a Tweet.

“Search and rescue teams have been deployed, as there are significant damages and injuries. Continue to monitor the weather throughout the state as this storm system moves through. Make sure you have a safe location in the event additional severe weather impacts your area,” he added.

The Mayor said that a Command Center is currently being set up at the Springdale Parks and Recreation Center, and that he hopes to pass along information about volunteering opportunities as soon as possible.

He pledged to keep citizens informed as more information becomes available.