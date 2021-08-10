“We want the focus to be on vaccinations.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson says no statewide mask mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Arkansas starts to see local businesses and governments require masks once again, many have raised the question — will the state enact another mask mandate?

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) made it clear in Tuesday’s press briefing that the answer is no.

“I’ve said very clearly I do not support a statewide mask mandate,” Governor Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says mask mandates are not a useful tool, because people know what they need to do.

“We want the focus to be on vaccinations,” he said. “That is the way out of it.”

Cities like Fayetteville and Little Rock have imposed city-wide mask mandates, and while Governor Hutchinson saids they have the authority to do so, he also said he’s not in favor of the heightened restrictions.