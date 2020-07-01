Wear your mask if you want fall sports, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said if you want fall sports, wear a mask.

He tried to appeal to sports fans during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

The governor said he has taken a lot of questions lately about team sports for the upcoming school year.

He said if we reduce the spread of the virus, we will be in a better position for the school year.

“There’s a connection between this mask and this football. If we want football, high school football, high school sports this year and beyond that in college, we need to concentrate on this mask now,” he said.

The governor has still not made a new directive to continuing contact sports.