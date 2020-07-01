Wear your mask if you want fall sports, governor says

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said if you want fall sports, wear a mask.

He tried to appeal to sports fans during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

The governor said he has taken a lot of questions lately about team sports for the upcoming school year.

He said if we reduce the spread of the virus, we will be in a better position for the school year.

“There’s a connection between this mask and this football. If we want football, high school football, high school sports this year and beyond that in college, we need to concentrate on this mask now,” he said.

The governor has still not made a new directive to continuing contact sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers