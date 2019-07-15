Weather Blog: Cool day with rain chances throughout

The center of Tropical Depression Barry was over southwest Arkansas early this morning.

The low is moving just east of due north and this motion should continue today as it moves across Arkansas, before turning more toward the northeast as it enters Missouri and eventually degenerates into an open wave.

Will maintain the theme of our previous forecasts, maintaining high PoPs along the track of the low. QPF will be on the low side, however, with generally light showers and an occasional moderate shower affecting northwest Arkansas.

Rain chances continue tonight from northwest Arkansas down into southeast Oklahoma along the remnant trough axis in the wake of Barry.

Better instability along the remnant trough axis suggests better chances for thunderstorms late tonight into Tuesday, especially down into southeast Oklahoma, where several models indicate storm development and locally heavy rainfall potential. This should come to an end Tuesday night as the trough lifts out to the northeast and mid-level height rises ensue.

The mid-level height rises Tuesday into Wednesday will mark the beginning of what looks like the first extended heat wave of the summer thus far. Very humid air that`s currently down near the Gulf Coast will be drawn north as winds turn back around to the south.

This combination of increasing heat and humidity will create dangerous conditions beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing each day at least into the next weekend.