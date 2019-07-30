Weather Blog: High humidity returns

An upper ridge will generally remain over the southern Rockies for at least next week.

The ridge will expand east slightly the next couple days before retreating slightly back to the west late this week into the weekend.

The slight retreat of the ridge will allow weak upper-level disturbances in the northwesterly flow pattern aloft to result in scattered showers and thunderstorms late this week through the weekend, with the highest rain chances across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

It currently appears that late Friday night into Saturday may be the period of greatest precipitation coverage.

Have stayed close to the national blend of models forecast for the next week.

As of now, there are no signs of excessive heat returning to eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas anytime soon, with Wednesday likely to be the hottest day over the next week.