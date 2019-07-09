Weather Blog: Hot and humid next several days

Progressive MCS continues across Kansas early this morning.

This may put out an outflow boundary that may be a focus for afternoon storms this afternoon across far northeast oklahoma. Otherwise, storm chances today are too low to include in the forecast.

Main weather concern today will be the building heat and humidity. A heat advisory was expanded to include most of eastern Oklahoma, with max heat index values forecast to range from 105 to 107 degrees.

The heat will persist through Wednesday, ahead of a cold front which will bring some drier air into the region by Thursday morning.

Models differ on the timing of boundary, so will just include widespread low rain chances for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday high temps should be a few degrees cooler, and the lower dewpoints will allow for lower heat indices. The rest of the week will be hot and dry through most of the weekend.

The forecast in the extended period is trending toward higher rain chances Monday and Tuesday over our western Arkansas counties as the remnants of a tropical system move north out of the Gulf.