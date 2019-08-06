Weather Blog: Humid start to the day, rain chances increasing

Eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas continued to be positioned on the eastern periphery of a ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest this morning.

At the surface, a weak frontal boundary was located over the central plains slowly sagging southward. To the south of the boundary, southerly flow will help to continue warm and humid conditions across the CWA this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 105 degrees for much of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.

A few locations could briefly reach heat advisory criteria this afternoon and a heat advisory may be needed depending on how the afternoon dewpoints set up.

Also from the warm and humid conditions, a slight chance of diurnal showers and thunderstorms will again be possible mainly within the higher terrain locations of southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Any precip development should weaken this evening with the loss of daytime heating.

The frontal boundary is progged to continue approaching the CWA Wednesday, which will allow for additional shower and thunderstorm chances.

The greater potential looks to be across northwest Arkansas, where an MCS could develop along the boundary tonight and dive southward into the CWA Wednesday morning.