Weather Blog: Little to No Snow Accumulation Through Tonight

KNWA/FOX24- A weak weather system is moving in tonight bringing the chance of very light snow across the area. The weather system earlier today was much more organized farther west in Oklahoma, but as it moves into NWA, it’s weakening and splitting apart. One piece of energy is moving into SE Kansas from NE Oklahoma and the other piece is heading in SE Oklahoma.

Radar Showing Light Snow Farther Away from the Radar in the River Valley

This splitting of the storm is leading to a lack of precipitation, which has ultimately cut down on snow totals to barely even a dusting in spots. We also have very dry air in place near the surface, which is causing the snow (that you might be seeing on the radar) to sublimate before it hits the ground. You can see that on the radar image below.

As the Beam Gets Farther Away from the Radar, the Beam Is Higher Up. The Radar is Seeing Snow Aloft, but the Dry Air at the Surface Causes the Snow to Sublimate Before It Reaches the Ground.

Due to the weaker splitting system and the dry air in place near the surface, this system won’t likely bring any additional snow accumulation over 1/2 an inch, if we even get that. The only chance of seeing a little more snow accumulation up to 1 inch will be in the higher elevations of the River Valley and Ouachita Mountains in southern Le Flore county, OK and Scott county, AR.

After this system moves through overnight, we’ll see a warming trend to end the work week after another chilly Wednesay, with the warmer weather continuing into next week too.