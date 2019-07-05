Weather Blog: Partly sunny, chance for strong thunderstorms

ARKANSAS (KNWA) – The mesoscale convective system (MCS) is currently moving into southwest Missouri will continue pushing slowly south-southeast Friday morning and could impact portions of far northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas later this morning.

Additional scattered storms may redevelop this afternoon as mesovortices (MCV) approaches, coupled with strong surface heating.

Operational models hinting at the potential for another MCS to develop tonight north of the area. Storms may be weakening as they move into far northeast Oklahoma late tonight into Saturday morning, but could again see storms redevelop along any residual outflow boundaries Saturday afternoon.

At least low precipitation chances will continue through the remainder of the weekend as weak zonal flow persists on the northern periphery of the upper ridge over Texas. The upper high will begin to build into the New Mexico-Texas panhandle through the early-to-the-middle part of next week. This will likely keep most areas dry with heat indices climbing back into the 100-105 degree range.