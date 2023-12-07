A fast moving potent storm system will move through the area Friday into Saturday. This will make rain and storms possible, BUT questions still remain in the forecast including if storms will even develop. Any storm that forms will have the potential to become severe. The main hazards are large hail and a non-zero tornado risk. The severe storm risk will increase and move to our southeast Saturday mid-morning.

Day 2 Outlook: Valid from 11:30 AM CST 12-7-2023 until Midnight CST 12-8-2023

Day 3 Outlook: Valid from 2:30 AM CST 12-7-2023 until Midnight CST 12-8-2023

The latest model trends have showed a decrease in storm development. This is partly because the main energy seems to be lagging behind the support for thunderstorms with what is known as a positively-tilted trough. You can see the bulk of energy west of us in the graphic below.

Even though the models decreased the storm chances substantially, we still need to keep our guard up, because there will be ingredients in place for rotating severe thunderstorms.

The best chance for storms will be within a narrow window Friday evening into early Saturday morning. The system will clear out Saturday afternoon behind a cold front, however a few lingering showers and storms are possible Saturday through the middle of the afternoon. If you have any plans Saturday evening and night you look to be in the clear.

We’ll keep you updated with the forecast as there are a lot of moving parts and uncertainties with this forecast.

