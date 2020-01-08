Weather Blog: Significant Storm System Brings Major Impacts Fri into Sat

If you have travel plans this weekend, you'll need to watch the weather closely. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff breaks down how the weather will impact you.

The weather has been eerily quiet the past few days, BUT that changes in a major way starting this Wed afternoon. We have been tracking a significant storm system for the past several days, which moves in towards the end of the week. This storm system will bring it all… fire weather danger Wed, rain & storms Thu, severe weather potential Fri and finally to top it all off winter weather on Sat. Here’s a complete breakdown of this ACTIVE weather pattern.

FIRE WEATHER DANGER WED

Dry surface conditions, dormant vegetation, gusty warm south winds over 30 mph, and low relative humidity will allow grass fires to spread rapidly and quickly get out of control. Below are the wind gusts for Wed afternoon & Thu morning. The fire danger will be greater to our west in Oklahoma where low relative humidity and the stronger wind gusts will overlap.

Wind Gusts Wed Afternoon Wind Gusts Early Thu Morning

Relative Humidity Wed Afternoon Relative Humidity Early Thu AM

Notice how the relative humidity increases Thu morning even though the wind gusts get stronger over our area. This will lessen the fire weather danger on Thu as the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico starts moving into our area.

RAIN & STORM POTENTIAL THU

On Thursday, we’ll start to see a little bit of the lift from this major system moving in. This will bring cloud cover and rain chances, especially Thu afternoon into the evening. As the deeper moisture starts moving in overnight Thu we could even see a few thunderstorms, but they should remain well below severe criteria.

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL FRI PM INTO EARLY SAT

The severe weather threat increases dramatically on Friday afternoon/evening as rich Gulf of Mexico moisture and stronger lift starts to approach the region. Below is the current Day 3 severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Fri night into early Sat morning. The entire area is under a level 2 out of 5 with an enhanced risk (level 3) farther south in the Arklatex region. The severe storm timeline will be from Fri night 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. early Sat morning.

Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook

ECMWF Severe Threat Friday Night at 6 p.m.

Notice above how the severe threat extends from SW MO to central TX. This is a LARGE storm system and severe weather potential will exist across the entire area. All types of severe threats will be possible with these storms, including damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail, extremely heavy downpours and dangerous intense cloud-to-ground lightning.

I’m particularly concerned with the threat for QLCS (quasi-linear convective system) tornadoes with a broken line of storms Fri night, due to the impressive low-level wind shear. Heavy rain and localized flash flooding will also be a concern as seen below. Even though I’m just showing the Euro model, ALL models show heavy precipitation Fri night into Sat.

ECMWF Precip Totals from 6 pm Fri-midnight Sat ECMWF Precipitation Totals

WINTER PRECIPITATION POTENTIAL SAT

Finally, if the storm system isn’t crazy enough, the icing on the cake will be the potential for significant winter precipitation accumulation Saturday. Cold air below freezing will be poised to move south from NE OK as the storm system moves overhead, which will lead to a transition of rain to freezing rain to sleet/snow by late Sat morning into the afternoon. Below is a look at the precipitation type with green=rain, pink= wintry mix & blue=snow.

ECMWF Precip Type at Noon Sat ECMWF Precip Type at 6 pm Sat

After the storm system passes overhead and interacts with the cold air that’s below freezing, wrap-around precipitation will likely develop leading to fast accumulation of sleet and snow.

The big question at this point is… what will be the exact track of the surface low? This will determine how much wrap-around precip we get clipped with in our area. The farther north with the low track, the less winter weather… the farther south the track, the more winter weather. This is something we’ll keep you updated with the next few days. As you can see below, nearly all models to some extend have snow accumulation over the area.

ECMWF Snow Totals GFS Snow Totals NAM Snow Totals

So in summary, if you have travel plans Friday night into Saturday, you’ll need to remain “Weather Ready” due to severe weather and winter weather impacts. We are still a few days out from this storm system, so the finer-scale details still have yet to be determined and changes to the forecast will likely occur. We’ll keep you updated on those changes, so keep it here with your Weather Authority for the latest weather information.

-Dan Skoff