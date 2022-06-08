BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The weather has delayed some construction projects at Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

Officials at XNA updated board members on several projects in the works.

Spokeswoman Alex English said there are a few projects that are a couple of weeks behind due in large part to the rain including reconstruction of one of the taxiways, adding two new gates to the concourse and a new maintenance building.

“We’re a couple weeks behind by nothing too major,” English said. “We’re trucking along slowly, but surely. It’s raining again today, so obviously, we’re having more of a delay, but we’re hoping to make that time up over the next couple of months on these projects.”

Work on a new western concourse with a new sky bridge and control tower is still on schedule.