NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The main items of interest this morning are winds/fire weather danger on Wednesday. Heavy rain/thunder/severe potential Thursday and Friday. And finally winter weather potential Friday night and Saturday.

Above average warmth and dry weather will persist thru the middle of the work week. Cooling behind yesterday's fropa will knock temps back a few degrees from yesterday, but another warming trend begins Tuesday and peaks on Thursday, where highs could climb as much as 20 degrees above average for this time of year.