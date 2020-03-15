Web Extra: Doing good on TikTok

TikTok, a video-sharing app, is using its platform to educate the community.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – TikTok, a video-sharing app, is using its platform to educate the community.

The website list 10 Tips for Parents, which outlines how the app works and what to talk with your teen about if they are on or wanting to use the app.

The app also uses its platform to promote giving back and doing good in the community.

It’s called “TikTok for Good.” It features challenges that encourage users to create videos to raise awareness around a specific cause.

Some examples include #PetBFF, #DanceForChange and #CreateForACause.

#PetBFF

On International Homeless Animal’s Day 2019 – TikTok donated $1 to its animal protection partners for every video posted.

#DanceForChange

Videos of a worldwide dance challenge were created by users as a virtual petition to increase investment in sustainable agriculture.

#CreateForACause

Users used their creativity to create videos, in exchange TikTok donated to a charity of their choice. In total, two million dollars was donated.

You can find more information about TikTok by visiting its newsroom.