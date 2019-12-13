WEB EXTRA: Drug treatment centers in NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA) — There are several treatment centers in northwest Arkansas for specific addiction needs. Below is a compiled list of various facilities that offer recovery programs.

Springdale Treatment Center —7255 Meeshow Dr suite A, Springdale, AR 72762

The Springdale Treatment Center opened in September 2007. The Center is fully licensed by the State of Arkansas, Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Springdale Treatment Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). The counseling staff of Springdale Treatment Center are certified by the Arkansas Department of Health& Human Services, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, as substance abuse counselors. Other staff is licensed as nurses, pharmacists, and physicians. We also offer internship and practicum experiences for students of local colleges and universities, under the close supervision of appropriately licensed staff members. Our mission is to provide top quality outpatient treatment of opioid addiction.

Ozark Guidance Counseling — Main office: 2400 S 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72762

Bentonville — 2508 SE 20th Street

2508 SE 20th Street Fayetteville — 60 West Sunbridge

60 West Sunbridge Siloam Springs — 710 Holly Street

Ozark Guidance Recovery Services offers assessments, treatment, and psycho-educational programs for individuals with substance abuse, anger, and domestic violence issues. All programs are high quality, cost-effective, and affordable.

Stockton Medical Group — 8 W Colt Square Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703

If you are addicted to opioids or pain medication and want to regain control of your life, contact one of our clinics near you. Each one of our patients gets the support, advocacy and structure – needed for effective maintenance treatment. Come visit any of our treatment centers to see the difference and experience what compassionate, individualized care can do for you or your loved ones. Reclaim your life today.

Springwoods Behavioral Health — 1955 Truckers Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Springwoods Behavioral Health offers a number of specialized behavioral health treatment programs for all patient types. Among these are programs for adolescents, adults, women and senior adults. In each treatment program, a multidisciplinary team of professionals—including psychiatrists, nurses, social workers and therapists—develop an individualized treatment plan for each patient based on their particular needs and strengths.

Vantage Point Behavioral Health Hospital — 4253 N Crossover Rd, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Vantage Point of Northwest Arkansas, near Fayetteville, offers a detoxification program for adults who come to our center chemically dependent upon drugs or alcohol. We understand that seeking help for substance abuse or alcoholism can be a tremendously scary feat, and we aim to make the process of substance abuse recovery as comfortable as possible at our center. To that end, we offer a medically-monitored detoxification program in which we will safely and effectively remove all drugs or alcohol from the client’s body while promoting maximum safety and comfort. Our center’s detox program acknowledges the many steps for our alcohol and drug detoxification process.

Suboxone Recovery — 103 N College Ave Suite 4, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Our mission is to treat those with opioid addiction in a kind, caring, compassionate, and professional manner. Suboxone can reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms so you can begin your journey back to a healthy and happy life. It’s never too late to reach out for help. The Suboxone Recovery Center of Arkansas is there for you!

Fayetteville Suboxone Clinic — 509 Millsap Rd Suite 109, Fayetteville, AR 72703

We use our years of experience using evidence-based Suboxone treatment to provide positive outcomes, and to build a customized plan for your recovery that works by addressing your unique needs. We accomplish this by creating a warm and inviting environment, where you can feel comfortable. We offer one-on-one counseling services to help you understand your addiction, providing multi-dimensional care. Some treatment centers offer Suboxone treatment without giving you the tools to form new, positive lifestyle choices and habits as work to maintain your sobriety. At Fayetteville Suboxone Clinic, we think the standard of treatment should set higher than that.

Eaglecrest recovery — 1101 S W Coventry Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712

If you or someone you love has a drug problem, a detox center in Benton County for drugs or alcohol is the first step. Our drug detox center offers professionally supervised care to help you safely and comfortably detox from drugs in a supportive, compassionate environment as quickly as possible.