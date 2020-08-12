WEB EXTRA: Fayetteville African American Advisory Council declares racism public health emergency

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police now say there is no active hostage situation at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center after a shooting inside the hospital Wednesday morning, but they are still searching the building for the suspect.

According to police, 41-year-old Taniel Cole entered the hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and shot someone he knew in the leg.