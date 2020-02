FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The ALLPS School of Innovation in Fayetteville is the only school in its district to run on a four day schedule. Denise Hoy has been the principal of the school since 2014.

"The first year I was here, I noticed a trend of low attendance on Fridays," Dr. Hoy said. "In an alternative school, attendance is typically the problem."