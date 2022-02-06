BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Not long after Jennifer Belin found out she was pregnant with her third child, she found out she’d have to prepare for two babies.

During her first ultrasound with baby number three, she found out she was expecting twins.

It was an overwhelming discovery for her and her husband Eric, but that excitement quickly changed to concern when they found out the babies were not developing at the same pace.

The twin boys were diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, a rare pregnancy condition where twins share one placenta and a network of blood vessels, which can affect how the babies develop in the womb.

According to Johns Hopkins, “one twin — the donor twin — gives away more blood than it receives in return and runs the risk of malnourishment and organ failure. The recipient twin receives too much blood and is susceptible to overwork of the heart and other cardiac complications.”

The Belin’s were told they could let the pregnancy terminate on its own, but that wasn’t even an option for them.

Within three to four weeks of that first ultrasound, Jennifer flew to Milwaukee where she had surgery, in utero, to fix the issue with the babies. That surgery was successful, but another ultrasound revealed one of the boy’s legs was not developing properly.

Jennifer carried the babies right up until almost their due date. Then, with two full neonatal intensive care unit teams in the room, she gave birth to Peter and Danny.

Peter was born about three minutes before Danny.

Pete and Danny Belin as infants

Despite what doctors said, Pete’s leg had not developed as much as the Belin’s were told it had.

Eric said, “even with 4D ultrasounds we were told all along, up until days before birth his knee is fine, it’s just going to be a below-the-knee amputation or issue. Then, much to our surprise when he was born, it was very much above the knee.”

Eric and newborn Pete

Pete, Jennifer and Danny

Danny and Pete

Peter only had about from his right hip to above where his right knee would be. So, at just a day old, he was transferred to a nearby children’s hospital where he was put under anesthesia, and that portion of leg was removed.

“That first week of life kind of set the tone for gratitude.” Eric Belin

During this time Eric was was in the middle of his residency for dermatology at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he met Dr. Mark David Beachler who worked in the Wounded Warrior Center within the hospital who dealt with amputees and had an interest in pediatric cases.

Dr. Beachler created a first-of-its-kind crawling prosthesis for Pete, which has since been published in the Journal of Prosthetics and Orthotics.

“Basically just a cup with a rubber mat on it that we could put his stump on it that allowed him to crawl,” Eric said.

When Pete started walking, he was fitted with a leg reminiscent of a doll leg.

Pete and Dr. Mark David Beachler

The leg was stiff and didn’t bend. But then, Dr. Beachler fitted Pete with a prosthetic leg that bent at the knee.

Eric said, “rather quickly he got into a leg with a bendable knee and that’s what he learned to walk with.”

Typically 15-month-olds only use the stiff, doll-like leg, so this was unusual for a child his age to use a prosthetic similar to what adults use.

Pete and Danny at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

“It was never a thought to not try to give him every advantage, you know, just to keep up because he’s going to have enough times in life when he may not be able to,” Jennifer said.

According to Pete, the crawling prosthesis, and the fact that he started using a bendable leg early on has really helped him in life. Specifically with his gait.

The now 16-year-old said these advancements contributed to how well he can walk today, and his ability to compete as a wrestler on the varsity Bentonville West High School wrestling team.