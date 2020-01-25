WEB EXTRA- ASMR, the latest YouTube craze

Web Extras
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) —ASMR, Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. It’s the latest social media craze with a following that continues to grow. You’ve probably stumbled across these videos with people chewing food, whispering, tapping, scratching and making noises with various objects.

ASMR videos continue to gain millions of views. For a growing number of people, these videos are relaxing. KNWA staff created their own version of an ASMR video to see if it would have the same effect.

KNWA’s Tavares Jones sat down with a Fayetteville based Psychotherapist who said ASMR is reported to have some positive benefits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss