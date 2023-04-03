LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders launched a website to help tornado victims connect to recovery resources.

Helparkansas.com, is a “one-stop website” that includes information on federal, state, local, and charitable resources for tornado victims, according to a press release. People who want to volunteer and give charity for Arkansans can find information on the website too.

“Now that Arkansas is getting federal, state, local, and nonprofit assistance, we need a one-stop website where storm victims can find the resources available for their recovery,” said Governor Sanders. “My administration just launched helparkansas.com to offer that information in one easy place,”

Arkansas’ Little rock area was hit by an EF-3 tornado on Friday. Five Arkansans lost their lives and hundreds more lost homes and businesses.

More storms are expected to hit the area Tuesday, April 4.